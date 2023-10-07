8.4 C
New York
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Search
Subscribe

NSCDC arrests 45 suspected criminals in Kano

Crime
NSCDC arrests 45 suspected criminals in Kano
NSCDC arrests 45 suspected criminals in Kano

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested 45 suspected criminals in Kano State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer in the state, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

He said 41 of the suspects were arrested on Oct. 5, at about 2a.m by the corps armed squad on night patrol in Kano metropolis.

He explained that the remaining four suspects were arrested in a club house.

“Four suspected vandals were also arrested at Riga fada and Dan Maliki in Kumbotso Local Government area by personnel of Anti Vandalism Unit and local vigilante groups.

READ ALSO  Christian group condemns Southern Kaduna community attacks

He alleged that the suspects were notorious armored cable vandals, who were in the habit of stealing electric transformer attachments and terrorising Riga fada neighbourhood.

“The suspects vandalised N1.5 million worth of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) equipments,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

According to him, the suspects are undergoing profiling for possible legal action.

He reiterated the NSCDC’s commitment in protecting and safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Internet Fraud: Court Issues Production Warrant Against Naira Marley

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  20 Children Rescued, Cleric Arrested, As Anambra Government Seals Baby Factory

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.