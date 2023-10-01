Letter To Nigerians On Independence Day – By Comfort Enoch Istifanus

On 1st October, 1960 Nigeria got her independence. See were we are today, 63 years of being free from the colonial masters, 63 years of being independent. Let’s forget the odds in the journey and celebrate the achievements so far.

Nigeria is a country with different ethnic groups, different religions and beliefs but even with that,our country is still unique in its own way. The mineral and human resources, the blessings of nature and the fertile soil makes Nigeria a nation of pride.

The early Nigerian nationalists were made up of educated Africans who had the opportunity to school outside the shores of the country, or liberated slaves. For them, they were particular about accepting the British rules and being citizens.

However, they were vehemently against some acts of the administration such as taxation and water rates, racial discrimination of Nigerians being treated as second class citizens and equal pay with their European colleagues.

It was because of things like this that the nationalists started to think that the British needed to hand over the administration of Nigeria to the elites in Nigeria or include them in the administration. This movement achieved considerable success in their struggle against the colonial rule. The Aba Women’s Riot among others, is a good instance here as it was a struggle against the imposition of taxation.

Our past leaders who fought so hard, who strive to see we are were we are today, who yearn for the freedom of Nigeria but have gone to be with the ancestors, they all should know that we are forever grateful and their impact will last forever in our hearts.

However, some people are of the opinion that Nigeria has not developed and does not have any significant changes since independence. But I want to assure you that no matter how bad the journey is, remember there is always a positive side. If Nigeria could be were it is today, then surely it has taken a step.

As we celebrate our independence, let’s also pray for our dear country, to move the nation were justice and peace shall reign. Nigeria my country, Nigeria my pride, Long Live Nigeria.

Comfort Enoch Istifanus is a 300-Level Mass Communication student at the University of Maiduguri. She can be reached via email at comfort08100473872@gmail.com or by phone at 08100473872.