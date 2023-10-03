In Anambra, Divorced Woman Attacks Widow with Knife, Destroys Her Property (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Security operatives have arrested Mrs. Theresa Ikwoba of Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, for allegedly tormenting his brother’s widow, to the extent of stabbing her several times and also destroying her property.

It was gathered that the suspect, who was previously married, divorced her husband and returned to his father’s house, shortly after which she began to unleash unwarranted oppression on the widow, Mrs. Ogochukwu Ikwoba and her two children, after the demise of her brother (the widow’s husband).

The victim, who has different degrees of injuries on different parts of her body, said they were inflicted on her by the suspect, who has relatedly attacked her with knife.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the victim lamented that the suspect was so violent, and that further explained that all efforts made by the kindred and traditional ruler of the community to broker peace for them proved abortive, hence her decision to come to the ministry for intervention.

Ikeanyionwu, in the statement said: “Theresa Ikwoba denied the allegation and went further to even accuse the widow, without knowing that the Honourable Commissioner had earlier conducted a private investigation on the matter and discovered that she’s the problem.

“Warning the culprit, the Women Affairs Boss, Hon Ify Obinabo who was visibly not happy over the development, warned her to desist from any form of violence against the widow.

“Obinabo, who spoke through her Special Assistant, Mrs Blessing Nweke, condemned the act and stated that the law must take its full course, since the culprit can’t be tamed.”

Ikeanyionwu further attested that the suspect, Theresa, also displayed some violent behaviours towards one of the security personnel, in the presence of the reconciliation team instituted by the Commissioner. This was corroborated by a video showing where the visibly violent and cantankerous suspect was being interrogated in the Commissioner’s office, in Awka.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that, on the instruction of the Commissioner, the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation and would be consequently charged to court, where the law will take its full course on her.

