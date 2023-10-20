8.4 C
20 Children Rescued, Cleric Arrested, As Anambra Government Seals Baby Factory

Crime
20 Children Rescued, Cleric Arrested, As Anambra Government Seals Baby Factory
20 Children Rescued, Cleric Arrested, As Anambra Government Seals Baby Factory

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Special Correspondent.
Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon Ify Obinabo has handed over the founder of Arrows of God Community Children’s Home, Nkwelle 33 Onitsha, Rev D C Ogo to men of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
Rev Ogo was found to have been involved in illegal adoption, where she allegedly gave away children in her orphanage homes to persons seeking for children, in exchange for money.
The orphanage was months back sealed, after revelations contained in an investigative report, which indicted the home.
Over 20 children who were kept in the home were recovered by the ministry before it was sealed.
The commissioner who questioned the suspect in her office on Wednesday lamented the bad image people like Ogo were causing the state, despite government’s efforts to rid the state of such practices.
“Imagine the bad image people like you are giving the state despite our numerous efforts to rid Anambra State of corrupt adoption practices.
“I’m using this opportunity to warn other community children’s home operators to desist from all forms of illegalities that will bring bad name to the state.”
Media assistant to the commissioner, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu quoted Ogo in a press statement as blaming her secretary, whose name she gave as Mr Monday, who handled the adoption processes.
She said it took her two months to resurface after the sealing of her orphanage because she had been ill, and could not honour the summon by the ministry.

