We Are Not Aware Of Arrangement For Provision Of 4,000 Jobs For Imo Indigenes — European Union Opens Up

On 28th September 2023, Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma gave this pledge during one of his vote mobilisations tour ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the South Eastern State of Nigeria.

Gov. Uzodinma claimed that his administration had negotiated and reached an agreement with the European Union (EU) and Canadian companies to provide 4,000 jobs for Imo state indigenes.

He also promised to pay for the flight tickets of the beneficiaries of this project.

Meanwhile, Reporters have reached out to the European Union to verify this claim.

When contacted the European External Action Service (EEAS) line +32 2 *** 11 11 a representative revealed that such an arrangement was in fact not feasible because the EU as a body does not negotiate employment arrangements but only monitors the workings of companies within EU countries.