8.4 C
New York
Monday, September 4, 2023
Search
Subscribe

JUST IN: September 6 is Judgement Day — Presidential Election Tribunal; Okays Live Broadcast as Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Set to Know Fate

Politics

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The much-anticipated verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) is expected to be delivered on Wednesday, September 6th.

The Court of Appeal Registrar Umar Bangari confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday, saying the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

The Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as well as their presidential candidates, had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Judgement is also expected to be delivered by election tribunals in 25 states for governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions.

READ ALSO  Imo November Governorship Poll: Views From The Streets

The results of the polls announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are being contested in no fewer than 25 states out of the 28 states where elections were conducted.

Source: News Express

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
CSU, Tinubu and Farooq Kperogi’s Merchant of Corn – By Kalu Kalu Agu

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo Gov : Details Emerge Why Ex Governors Will Not Back Uzodimma, Anyanwu, Achonu

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.