Gale Of Termination Looms In Anambra Revenue House As Soludo Sets Up Surveillance Team

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Termination fever has gripped the staff and officials of the Anambra Internal Revenue Services AIRS following the setting up of a Surveillance Team to monitor the activities of revenue collectors in the establishment.

The is coming as the two staff of the establishment cut in a viral video molesting a motorists for not paying his tax in Onitsha last week.

The team is made up of twenty one members with each Senatorial District having seven member team operating secretly without uniforms.

According to the Chairman Anambra Internal Revenue Services AIRS Dr Greg Ezeilo;

“The two staff that molested the motorists have been dismissed from the establishment because of the show o lf overzealousness and conduct that is against the image and reputation of the Anambra state government”

“We have also had a similar situation where a shuttle bus driver experienced the same treatment and we had to come and took necessary actions because the administration of Gov Charles Soludo has zero tolerance to that kind of behavior ”

Ezeilo further explained that the current uniform of the Unified Hybrid Enforcement Team (UBET) would be changed to another colour which would to costly for fake operators to obtain.

He also noted that the new uniforms would have digitally certified numbers in order to fight against fake revenue agents.