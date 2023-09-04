Exclusive! Gbajabiamila May Be Sacked For Bribery, Corruption Over Ministerial, Board Appointments

…President Blames Fashola For Present Mess In CoS Office

By Our Correspondent

There are strong indications that the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiabila, may be relieved of his position any time from now, according to OyoEyeWitness findings.

The reason for his removal from office, according to multiple credible sources in the seat of power is not unconnected with alleged bribery and corrupt practices allegation hanging on his neck in relation to ministerial and board appointments.

OyoEyeWitness investigations revealed that the Chief of Staff was accused of selling off not only ministerial appointments, but also almost all board positions to the highest bidders, especially politicians from the Northern part of the country.

Our sources also alleged the involvement of one of the richest men from the country bankrolling what has come to be known among top kitchen cabinet members of the Tinubu administration as ‘Gbajabiamila Bazaar.’

OyoEyeWitness scooped that politicians seeking for ministerial appointments pay between N10 million and N20 million to the CoS, to get their names included in the ministerial list.

For board appointments, he is alleged to have place a bounty prize of between N5 million and N10 million. All payments, according to sources were made in hard currency.

Investigations revealed that the intrigue was what led to why many groups and individuals, who worked tooth and nail for President Tinubu’s electoral victory, to begin to grumble, wondering why none of those who toiled dya and night for the electoral victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, were not penciled down for appointments.

The grumbling and complaints eventually got to the President, who was said to be surprised how some names emerged in the ministerial lists and some board appointments made by the administration. He subsequently ordered an investigation into and a review of the activities of the CoS since he assumed office.

The review and investigation, according to sources, were carried out by the duo of the Minister of Solid Mineral Resources, Dele Alake, and the member of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja federal constituency, James Faleke.

The findings of the duo, according to our source, were mindboggling, as it was discovered that where the President gave him three names for consideration for appointments, the CoS would add at least two of his own candidates, who have made payments to the list.

The President is said to be so miffed at the discoveries of the atrocities committed by the CoS that he said that the CoS’ sack is a forgone conclusion. The President was said to be so unhappy at the turn of events, regretting appointing the former Speaker of the House of Representatives as his CoS.

Thc President, according to our sources is miffed at his former Chief of Staff when he was governor of Lagos State, and immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, who was initially pencilled down to emerge the CoS, but declined, because he was said to have told the President that he wanted to rest after 20 years of continuous public service engagement – first as CoS for more than four years, governor for eight years and minister for another eight years, without break.

OyoEyeWitness gathered reliably that pressures from the former First Lady of Lagos State, Dame Abimbola Fashola, finally nailed the coffin of Fashola becoming President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, as she allegedly threatened to leave her marriage, with her children, if her husband accepts any responsibility in the new administration.

It was learnt that as Minister of Works and Housing, Fashola’s brief was far above the scope of the ministry, to the extent that when at home, he was working even while eating, and this has caused uncountable rifts between the former governor of Lagos State and the former First Lady, who was said to have threatened severally to raise hell.

OyoEyeWitness learnt that Fashola’s rejection of the offer gave Gbajabiamila the green light to clinch the office and the President, after discovering the humongous attrocities committed by his CoS, called Fashola and told him pointblank that he was responsible for the mess created by Gbajabiamila.

The discovery of his game led to the non-confirmation of some ministers, and not as a result of any security report as alleged by the Senate. It was said that as soon as the President became abreast of what went down in the CoS’ office, he put a call through to the Senate to halt further confirmation.

Meanwhile, OyoEyeWitness learnt from impeccable sources that Gbajabiamila’s days as the CoS to President Tinubu is numbered; two things are however delaying his sack, according to our source. The first is the devastating effect that Gbajabiamila’s sack would have on the young administration, which is yet to mark 90 days in office and the search for a competent and credible replacement.

OyoEyeWitness gathered that immediately a credible and competent replacement is found, the President will give him the boot.

Our correspondent learnt that the President is yet to make up his mind on who to appoint to replace Gbajabiamila as CoS, but he has narrowed down his choices to between Alake and Faleke.

The President was said to be so embittered by the mindboggling atrocities traced to his CoS, to the extent that he regretted appointing him in the first place.

Source: OyoEyeWitness