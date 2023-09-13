APC Group tasks Bauchi Governorship election tribunals on fair judgements

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A Concerned All Progressive Congress APC Politucal group Bauchi State Chapter has advised the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauch, to deliver fair judgements in the governorship petitions before them.

We the Supporters of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of Concerned APC members are tired of Monkey de work baboon dey chop type of politics being played by our leaders in the APC.

Abdullahi said that, because that the only hope of bauchi peoples and survival of APC in the State is winning this election “if care was not taking, our members will loose hope in the party, because the party is not protecting their members interest, w

He called the Attention of Mr president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our national chairman Dr Abdullahi umar Ganduje, to put emphasis on the matter not allowed, the political sycophants to steal the mandate”

He said we want the Tribunal to give all the votes won by APC governorship candidate and to respect the choice and wishes of the electorate to protect their reputation and reject any attempt from any quarters that will attempt to influence their judgements.” Abdullahi cautioned members of the Tribunals not to sacrifice the integrity of the judiciary by giving judgements that will be seen as unacceptable judgements.”

The Spokesman of the group Alhaji Abdullahi Dauda Little when he addressed a Press Conference in Bauchi, said all eyes are in the Bauchi Governorship Tribunal, People knows the facts presented before the Tribunal , they know the credible witnesses that testified, we want the Tribunal to ensure that all the facts presented before them are adjudicated upon on merit.

It is disheartening that after spending our time and resources building our party in Bauchi State under the sun and in the rain and ensuring that President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are elected during the 2023 election, we in Bauchi State have been abandoned.

We are writing this to draw the attention of President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Umar Ganduje, to the threat being posed to the survival of the APC in Bauchi State if this issue is not urgently addressed.

Those of us who fought for this party have not been carried along in all the appointments so far made. Our supporters are asking us if we have not made a mistake by taking the risks we took to ensure victory for the APC.

We are daily being innundated with calls by party supporters especially in Bauchi State about the non representation of youths and women as was contained in President Bola Tinubu’s campaign promises.

As loyal party members, we join other Nigerians to congratulate our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for their well deserved victory at both the election and at the Presidential Election Petition Court. But we will be failing in our responsibility if we keep silent when we see or hear things are going wrong.

We implore our President to take urgent steps to address this injustice. This is the only way we will believe the APC has learnt from the mistakes of the last administration where people who were nowhere during the campaign were given all the appointments and the power of over Nigerians.

We hope and pray that the party will take precaution and not take things for granted because four years is a short time in the life of any nation.

It is based on this believe that we are calling on our President, our national chairman and other party leaders to kindly take a look at our situation in Bauchi state where we don’t have a governor but the party has a large followership base which May soon become history if proper things are not done to prevent a mass exedus of members to other parties.

Everybody knows that our candidate won the 2023 Governorship election but the People’s Democratic Party rigging machinery is trying to legitimize the brazen theft of our votes that is why we are still in court to retrieve the mandate freely given to the APC by the people of Bauchi State.

Mr. President, we are also calling on you to take urgent steps to reduce the suffering of Nigerians following the rising cost of living as a result of the removal of petroleum subsidy.

All well meaning Nigerians know that President Bola Tinubu and his team of progressives mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians and our support is firm. Mr. President.