Contractor Apologizes to Akande-Sadipe Over False Allegation

The contractor handling Olomi-Ayegun-Olojuoro-Ijebu igbo road, Messrs. DC Engr. Limited has apologized for the false claims laid against the lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe.

This is contained in a video obtained from the Ad-hoc Committee public hearing, held on Wednesday, in Abuja, where the Managing Director, DC Engineering Ltd., Engr. Ayoola Oladeji issued an apology, admitting false allegations against the lawmaker.

Engr. Oladeji, during the hearing, publicly admitted that the allegations made against Hon. Akande-Sadipe were unfounded and solely driven by a desire to secure the continuation of their contract.

Recall that, during one of the sessions conveyed by the Ad-hoc Committee DC Engineering accused the Federal Government and Rep. Akande-Sadipe of inflating the contract sum of the road rehabilitation project in her constituency.

During a session, Engr. Oladeji expressed deep regret and acknowledged that his previous stance on the matter was being misguided.

Engr. Oladeji further revealed that DC Engineering Limited had subcontracted the Olomi Olajouro Road (commonly referred to as the Ijebu-Igbo Ita Ibadan Road) to another contractor, a move that had not received approval from the Ministry of Works.

This revelation raised serious concerns about the handling of the road project.

One of the most alarming disclosures was the project’s extended timeline.

Initially scheduled for completion within two years, the construction project has extended into its fifth year. Despite receiving a full payment of 1.4 billion Naira as mobilization fee from the Ministry, the project has faced ongoing delays and insufficient progress with another 500 million naira paid to DC recently.

Engr. Oladeji’s public apology and candid admissions has shed light on the intricacies surrounding the Olomi Olojuoro Road project.

This revelation has undoubtedly shed further light on the status of the project.