Police Visit Officers Injured During Clearance of Gunmen Hideout in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, on Wednesday, visited two police operatives, who sustained injuries during recent clearance raid on some hideouts of Unknown Gunmen in Anambra State.

Recall that a team of Joint Security Forces consisting of soldiers, police, local vigilante and Nigeria Civil Defence personnel, carried out the raid on Monday following a tip-off.

During the attack, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Army, disclosed that while four of the hoodlums were arrested, five soldiers and two police operatives sustained injuries, when the hoodlums threw a local bomb at them.

In a Press Release, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner’s visit to the injured personnel was meant to boost the moral of the operatives.

He said: “The visit is to boost the morale and spur officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the Force.

“CP made a cash donation to the officers and prayed for their quick recovery, while assuring them that the police force would not abandon or leave them behind.”

CP Adeoye also assured the people of Anambra that the Command is more determined than ever to flush out miscreants in the state and make the entire state safe for law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

