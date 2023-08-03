Man Batters 6-yr-old Daughter with Knife in Anambra, NGO Intervenes

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A group, known as the Save and Secure the Child Initiative, the Campaign against Child Abuse in Nigeria has rescued a six-year-old child, Chiagozie Nwobodo, from the hands of her father who confessed of flogging her with a matchet and inflicting her with heavy wounds as a result of the matchet cuts, leading to multiple sores all over the girl’s body, in addition to a broken leg.

The 44-year-old man, Hyginus Nwabodo, who is a native of Ezinifite, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State confessed to the heinous crime after being handed over to the Police by the men of the Ezinifite Vigilante Group.

According to him, he had unleashed such dastardly acts on her daughter because of her destructive nature. He further accused the six-year-old daughter of using matchet and metals to destroy his doors and walls. The daughter, however denied all the accusations, while the father switched over to blame the devil for his wicked act against her.

Speaking on the incident, the Anambra State Principal of Save and Secure the Child initiative, Rotarian Kingsley Obi, said the case condemned it in its entirety, and noted that the suspect would be charged to the Juvenile Court established by the Anambra State Government.

He further noted that since the launch of the “Save and Secure the Child initiative” three years ago, they have never heard of such level of maltreatment and wickedness meted out to a daughter from her own biological father. He also described the act as “both the depth and apogee of a father’s wickedness to his daughter”.

Rotarian Obi further advised the public to refrain from such acts that could endanger the lives of their children, warning that no form of child’s ill behavior should elicit such form of abuse and maltreatment against the child.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo frowned at any form of child abuse and molestation, warning that the state government is still committed to apprehending and taking up legal action against anybody found wanting and guilty of such.

“The fact that you’re a child’s parent does not give you the right to maltreat him or her anyhow. We don’t say that parents shouldn’t caution their child when do the wrong thing, but that should be done moderately and carefully,” she said.

