Ojoto women honor FEDPOLY OKO Rector Mrs Nwafulugo, holds 2023 August Meeting

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Ojoto Akanasato general town Union Women’s wing has been tasked to avoid settling as idle house wives without having any proper means of livelihood to support their husbands financially and materially towards training their children to a desirable height in the society.

The Ojoto women led by the Women President General(WPG), Hon. Mrs Anthonia Okonkwo also awarded one of their own, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Engr. Dr. (Mrs) Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo the ‘Certificate of Patroness’ and the title of ‘Nne Obioma’ because of her achievements, empowerment programs and immense contributions to the human capital development of both Ojoto indigenes and other people from all over the country.

Speaking at Ndiabor Hall Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State during the 2023 Ojoto Akanasato General Women’s August meeting, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi urged them to take advantage of of the free Skill acquisition and empowerment program ongoing at the Idemili South Secretariat, Ojoto.

“Housewife is an incurable disease. Get up and learn a skill so that you can help your husband raise responsible children. Stop discussing or exposing your family matters outside or complaining that your husband is not financially buoyant. Stop nagging your husband or cursing your children because you will reap battering or irresponsible children.

“Be humble to your husband no matter the educational, financial or social status you attain, after all, you sacrificed your father’s surname to answer his own. Befriend your children to guide them in life. Do not pressurize your children into obnoxious quest for quick wealth. Finally, Crafty mothers should stop seducing their son in law,”said Mrs Obi.

Presenting her welcome address, Mrs Anthonia Okonkwo reiterated the State Government’s campaign against child labor discouraging the women from giving out their children as househelps where they face maltreatment and molestation.

“Give birth to the number of children you can train. Ensure the education of your children including the girl child. Gone were days when they said that female children are useless. Ensure your girl child is involved at home and given equal opportunity with their male counterparts.

“Anambra Women in collaboration with Government is now out to stop every form of violence against women. A court has been established with magistrates and lawyers to help fight the course of women whose fundamental human rights have been denied,” said Mrs Okonkwo.

The Ojoto women community leader also thanked God for giving the LGA, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi, the first female Chairman in Idemili Sounth and a visionary leader following the footprint of Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State who have been empowering both youths, children and women in skill acquisition in the first and second batch who also gave scholarships to some students that make up the seven communities in the council area.

Highlight of the Ojoto women 2023 August meeting was the Presentation of the award for Certificate of Patroness to the first female Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Engr. Dr. (Mrs) Francisca Nwafulugo and Certificate of Patronship to Chief Linus Obi a philanthropist for their contributions to the progress of the Union and development of Ojoto community.

The WPG, Mrs Anthonia Okonkwo, the Vice President, Mrs Sussana Ezekwelu(Ezigbo Nwanyi), General Secretary, Mrs Ifeoma Agwuncha, the Assistant Secretary, Mrs Chinwe Nwokeabia and Treasurer, Mrs Jessie Muokwe described the Patroness- Mrs Francisca Nwafulugo as an exceptional woman of substance.

“The Rector, Mrs Nwafulugo is a mother with a good heart, that is why we gave her the title ‘Nne Obioma’. She facilitated the employment of about 23 graduates from Ojoto community as Polytechnic staff and also facilitated admission of about 17 sons and daughters from our community who met admission requirements into the polytechnic. In fact her being married into our community is a huge blessing, ” they said.

In her response, Mrs Nwafulugo advised parents to embrace girl child education because women are no longer relegated to the background in today’s world.

“I am elated to be recognized by my own community. I thank God, my husband and Inyom Ojoto for today. Charity begins at home. I urge parents and everyone to give the girl child equal opportunity with their male counterparts including quality education. I am a woman but through God’s grace and hardwork any woman can achieve anything with focus, determination and humility,” said Engr. Dr. Mrs Nwafulgo.

The Ojoto women also launched the Inyom Ojoto Akanasato Almanac saying that it would promote unity, peace and progress to the women’s wing. The women were encouraged to cooperate with their husbands and children in building a community void of vices, crimes and criminality in the fear of God.