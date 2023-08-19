In Anambra, Blend of Culture and Commendation As Enugwu-Otu Aguleri Ends August Meeting

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Amidst the vibrant beats of cultural dances and the resonating echoes of applause, the women of Enugwu-Otu Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State brought their 2023 August meeting to a triumphant close. Against the backdrop of their rich heritage, this gathering was more than just a celebration – it was a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, where the community came together to honor their roots and applaud the visionary strides of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Speaking at the event, which held on Saturday, the State’s Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, who hails from the community, highlighted some of the developmental strides undertaken in the area by the current administration in the State. These, according to him, include equipping the recently-dedicated Enugwu-Otu Aguleri Comprehensive Health Centre with medical personnel and providing a solar-powered borehole to the people of the community, among other initiatives and gestures.

He also revealed that plans and designs were already underway to fulfill the Governor’s promise of continuing and completing the Aguleri-Otu Road from the Enugwu-Otu Axis after this year’s rainy season.

According to him, the Governor’s gestures are clear testimonies that he loves and has the interests of the people at heart.

While calling on the people to rally behind the Governor’s vision, the Commissioner, who was also the Chairman of the Occasion, commended the community’s leadership, especially the Women’s Wing, for their various efforts and contributions in propelling the development of the community. He also advised the women to remain participatory and active in the community’s developmental activities.

Engr. Chukwuemeka, who facilitated the provision of a motorcycle, television, wrappers, and other consolation prizes presented to the winners of the Uyaka competition by the women of the community, also emphasized the need for people to continue upholding and promoting their culture.

Earlier, during the kola nut breaking ceremony, the Traditional Ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Ejimofor, praised Governor Soludo’s developmental efforts in the community and commended him for appointing their son as Commissioner in his administration. He described this as well-deserved and a dream come true for the community.

He also commended the Commissioner for his efforts in facilitating development in the community, describing him as a proud son of the community and a torchbearer of development.

While thanking the Governor for also making healthcare services free at the Aguleri-Otu Comprehensive Health Centre and for providing a solar-powered borehole for the community, the monarch pleaded with the government to also complete the ongoing reconnection and provision of electricity for the community.

In an interview with newsmen, the President-General of the Women’s Wing of the Enugwu-Otu Development Union, Dr. Mrs. Iwuno Juliana Onyedikachukwu, gave an overview of the event. According to her, they used the August Meeting to deliberate on issues affecting them as women, discuss being responsible and virtuous women, and explore how they can contribute meaningfully to the development of the community.

The woman PG, who appreciated the women for coming out en masse, also highlighted some of the things achieved by the Women’s Union under her leadership. She also expressed concern for the construction of an event hall/recreational centre, seeking the collective support of the people to complete it in record time.

She commended Commissioner Chukwuemeka for his unwavering support, particularly for facilitating the prizes for the winners of the vibrant Uyaka dance competition, even as she urged him to sustain the good work.

The event featured Uyaka, a cultural dance competition among the women, with each of the seven kindreds in Enugu-Otu represented by a woman. The Uyaka dance, which celebrates the community’s rich culture, was won by Mrs. Ndidi Nnameke, as she thrilled the audience with her outstanding performance and received a motorcycle and cash for fuel as a token of her victory.

The first runner-up in the competition won a television, while the second runner-up received wrappers, among other consolation prizes. The event also included a cultural dance competition among young daughters of the community, which was won by Miss Favour Peter, who received a cash of N10,000 and a secondary school scholarship as her prize. The first and second runners-up also received cash prizes for showcasing their talents.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to development, Commissioner Chukwuemeka was consequently honored with an award and the title of ‘Eji Ama Atụ Enugwu-Otu’ by the women. The Traditional Ruler, Igwe Ejimofor, was also honored with an award for his good works in piloting the affairs of the community.

The August Meeting of Enugwu-Otu Aguleri wove a tapestry of unity, appreciation, rich culture, progress, and promise.

As the sun dipped beneath the horizon, its last rays kissed the gathering, leaving behind a legacy etched in unity and unfurled aspirations. With Governor Soludo’s visionary commitment and the relentless spirit of the people of Enugwu-Otu Aguleri, the symphony of progress echoes on.