In Anambra, ANSDRC Recounts Milestones, Unveil New Action Plans

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was momentous day of reflection and aspiration in Awka, the Anambra State capital, as the Anambra State Disability Rights Commission (ANSDRC) convened a one-day event, tagged “The Journey So Far”.

The well-attended event primarily aimed at celebrating the ANSDRC’s remarkable achievements over the past year, as well as the unveiling of the Commission’s visionary blueprint for the future, brimming with promise and inclusivity.

In Address of Welcome, the Commission’s Chairman, Barr. Chuks Ezewuzie who gave a general overview of ANSDRC and its journey so far since its inception on December 3, 2021, as was established by former Governor Willie Obiano. He added that the significant step solidified Anambra’s resolute commitment to upholding the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Barr. Ezewuzie also gave a tapestry of the Commission’s accomplishments over the year, ranging from impactful staff development initiatives and the cultivation of volunteerism among Anambra citizens to pioneering advancements in eye and skin care for individuals with albinism. He said ANSDRC’s resounding successes extended to special sports promotion, services tailored for the deaf community, comprehensive mobility training for the visually impaired, and innovative ventures into E-government and global meeting platforms.

He also gave unveiled the Commission’s visionary roadmap and progressive agenda, which encompasses a range of strategic initiatives, including the enforcement of Disability Rights Law across public and private structures, revenue generation for mutual benefit of the government and disability community, fact-finding tours to enhance care standards, and inauguration of a Disability Rights Advocates meeting.

Some other agenda, according to him, include partnership with ROLAC for a specialized Counseling Centre, collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare for VAPP implementation, utilization of skilled personnel to benefit disabled communities, as well as the establishment of skill acquisition centers for comprehensive empowerment of individuals of all ages towards economic independence and self-reliance.

Others who spoke at the event include the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, who reaffirmed the government’s resolute support for ANSDRC’s mission; former Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Mrs. Uche Ajuluchukwu, who called on the State Governor to start paying adequate attention to the Commission and Persons With Disabilities in the State; and the Principal Secretary to former Governor Obiano, Sir Willie Nwokoye, who encouraged the disability community to maximise their abilities and skills to become sufficient and employers of labour.

The event also featured celebration and recognition of some staff of some volunteers and staff of the Commission, including Miss Vivian Ezeonwumelu who is currently in the US for her the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship award for Young African Leaders; and which resonated as a beacon of inspiration and a manifestation of ANSDRC’s commitment to nurturing emerging leaders.

Certificates were also presented to the Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Chidinma Ajemba, among other members of the disability community who were trained in Information and Communication Technologies. Five disability sports medalists who recently made the state proud, were also given special recognition at the event.