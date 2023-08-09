Gunmen On Rampage – Set Imo Monarch’s Palace Ablaze

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The palace of a renowned Traditional Ruler, HRH Eze Ikenolu, of Ndianiche Arondizuogu in Ideato North LGA of Imo State, has been invaded by some unknown gunmen who set his palace ablaze

The Monarch’s kinsmen according to a source are currently in an undisclosed bush to get safety as at the press time.

The incident, according to a source who spoke to 247, occurred on Tuesday, 8 August 2023 in Arondizuogu community, where villagers were left very helpless.

Our correspondent gathered that some cars, earth moving machine and other valuables property which may belong to the traditional ruler was also destroyed by the hoodlums.

ASP Henry Okoye, the Police spokesperson in the state who confirmed that attack on Wednesday, said Frantic investigating efforts are on top gear to arrest the arsonists and bring them to justice.