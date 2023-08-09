Ekiti gets new “Amotekun” security outfit commander

Ekiti’s Gov. Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday at Ado-Ekiti approved the appointment of retired Brig.-Gen. Olu Adewa as the new Commander of the “Amotekun’’ Security Corps in the state.

“Amotekun’’ Security Corps is a security outfit jointly established by the six states in the Southwest geopolitical zone, except Lagos State, to stem the tide of banditry and kidnapping in the region.

Approval of Adewa’s appointment is conveyed in a statement issued at Ado-Ekiti by Mr Yinka Oyebode, media aide to the governor.

Adewa takes over from retired Brig.-Gen. Joe komolafe, who until Wednesday was the commander of the outfit.

The new commander attended the Nigeria Defence Academy for his military training and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant on Dec. 20, 1986.

He was subsequently deployed to the elite Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers.

Adewa holds a diploma in Electrical/Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; and a Master’s of Science degree in Strategic Studies at the University of Ibadan.

He served as Commanding Officer, Nigeria Battalion 20, Sudan from May to December 2010; Brigade Commander, North East (Boko Haram) from January 2017 to December 2018.

He was also part of the UN Hybrid Mission to Dafur, Sudan.

Oyebode stated that Gov. Oyebanji thanked the former Amotekun Commander, Komolafe for his services, especially for his pioneering role in setting up the “Amotekun’’ outfit in Ekiti.

He added that the governor also urged Adewa to deepen the operation of the “Amotekun’’ corps and collaborate with other security agencies to rid the state of all criminal elements.