8.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Fuel Hike: Jigawa Taskforce Threatens To Expose Erring Filling Stations

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
By Dahiru Suleiman Dutse
The Chairman jigawa State Task Force on Petroleum Colonel Muhd Alhassan (Rtd) has sounded the warning  that any filling station that  do not posses standard measuring gauge will be sanctioned pointing out that several filling stations visited by the committee have no standard measuring gauge to enable them know the functionality of their pumps.
The Taskforce Chairman, Colonel Muhd Alhassan (Rtd) sounded the warning at the end of the Committee’s visits to filling stations at Gumel, Jahun and Kiyawa LGAs.
We  will soon expose and reveal the identity of any filling station found tempering with their pump prices to cheat customers.
The Taskforce Chairman, Colonel Muhd Alhassan (Rtd) sounded the warning at end of the Committee’s visits to filling stations at Gumel, Jahun and Kiyawa LGAs.
Alhassan therefore advised oil marketers to always check their liters before dispensing fuel to customers, stressing that no filling station will be spared if found wanting.
He said from the inception of the Taskforce to date it has warned more than thirty(30)  filling stations and shutdown five(5) for engaging in various unwholesome activities.
He however commended some marketers in Hadejia and Gumel for  possessing standard gauge  and  maintaining proper liters  in their stations.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
N5bn: FG To Monitor Deployment Of Palliatives – Presidency
Next article
Court Remands Prophet For Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl In Imo

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.