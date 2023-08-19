Fuel Hike: Jigawa Taskforce Threatens To Expose Erring Filling Stations

By Dahiru Suleiman Dutse

The Chairman jigawa State Task Force on Petroleum Colonel Muhd Alhassan (Rtd) has sounded the warning that any filling station that do not posses standard measuring gauge will be sanctioned pointing out that several filling stations visited by the committee have no standard measuring gauge to enable them know the functionality of their pumps.

The Taskforce Chairman, Colonel Muhd Alhassan (Rtd) sounded the warning at the end of the Committee’s visits to filling stations at Gumel, Jahun and Kiyawa LGAs.

We will soon expose and reveal the identity of any filling station found tempering with their pump prices to cheat customers.

Alhassan therefore advised oil marketers to always check their liters before dispensing fuel to customers, stressing that no filling station will be spared if found wanting.

He said from the inception of the Taskforce to date it has warned more than thirty(30) filling stations and shutdown five(5) for engaging in various unwholesome activities.

He however commended some marketers in Hadejia and Gumel for possessing standard gauge and maintaining proper liters in their stations.