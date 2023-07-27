Gov. Nwifuru Approves Increment In EBSU Monthly Subvention

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Ebonyi state government has approved an upward review of Ebonyi State University’s monthly subvention.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi state, Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor disclosed this during a press briefing held at his office, in Abakaliki.

According to Engr. Okpor, “the present administration has been in power for almost two months, and consequently, approved an upward review of the monthly Subvention to Ebonyi State University, EBSU from #150million to #200million in retrospect.

“The Council also approved the release of the sum of #300million earlier promised by the immediate past administration to the University. Holistically, the total sum of #700million will be released to Ebonyi State University as directed by Exco,” Okpor added.

