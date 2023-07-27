Ebonyi: 2 Inmates Discharged, I4 Granted Bail

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Ebonyi state Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene has discharged 2 inmates while 14 were released on bail at the Abakaliki Correctional Center.

Justice Ngene explained that its a normal exercise which by law, the Chief Judge is permitted to do once in a while.

According to him, “This is the first we are doing this year in Abakaliki Federal Correctional Centre. We had one in Afikpo yesterday, and we have done one today, here in Abakaliki.

“We handled 23 cases, discharged 2 inmates, released on bail 14 and further remanded 7 other inmates. We will still be here again in December on this exercise,” he added.

Adding his voice, the State Comptroller Correctional Center, Mr Anthony Chigbata, said the Correctional center was meant to house only 387 inmates, but as at today the facility is housing 1363 inmates. Hence the exercise helps in decongestion of the facility as those granted freedom/ bail will no longer be around the facility.

