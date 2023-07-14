Gov Bala Visits Ribadu

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has paid a courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu at his office in Abuja, yesterday.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the working relationship between the Bauchi State Government and the NSA’s office, in addition to congratulating Mallam Ribadu over his recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mohammed was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa among other dignitaries.

