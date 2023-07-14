Chioke Chairs the Presentation of goosebumps in Enugu

Advertisement

The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Prince Ike Chioke has accepted to serve as the chairman of the formal presentation of “goosebumps,” a collection of poems by James Eze, which comes up on Saturday, July 15, at the Centre for Memories, Ncheta Ndigbo, Enugu.

Chioke is a highly renowned investment banker with over 30 years of experience in investment banking and the current President of the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria.

His expertise cuts across strategic advisory in corporate finance; including mergers & acquisitions, project & structured finance and debt & equity capital markets activities with specialisation in telecoms, media and the general industrial sector.

Chioke’s career trajectory has seen him work at different times with reputable global organisations including Arthur Andersen, Citi Group, Goldman Sachs, and Salomon Smith Barney Inc among others.

His contributions to the nation’s financial industry are many and varied. At different times, Chioke was the Chairman of the FSS 2020 Capital Markets Committee of the CBN, member, Bond Market Steering Committee of the Federal Debt Management Office as well as former Chairman of Enugu State Technical Committee on Privatisation and Commercialization. He is also Chairman of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company Limited as well as CEO of Triple-A Infrastructure Nigeria Limited. He is Chairman of the Board of Fitness Factory Limited, National Secretary of the Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa and a Member of the Steering Committee of Alaigbo Stabilisation Fund.

The Enugu born corporate titan holds First.Class Honours in Civil Engineering from the University of Ife and had attended Oxford University as a Rhodes scholar where he earned an M.Phil in Management Studies.

Speaking on why he choose Chioke as Chairman of the book presentation, the poet, James Eze whose debut work in poetry “dispossessed” won the ANA Poetry Prize 2020 and made the longlist of the Nigeria Prize for Literature said he was impressed with Chioke’s passionate pursuit of enduring values.

“In Nigeria today, it is becoming increasingly difficult to see public figures whose profiles are not stained by some of the corrosive social reagents in the environment. People who are deeply committed to pushing the envelope for real development and who can stand as role models for the young ones. Ike Chioke is one of the few men of such characters still standing today and I consider it a great honour that he accepted to chair the presentation of “goosebumps,” Eze explained.

According to him, although the trend in the knowledge industry today is to bring money bags to launch books, “goosebumps” is a book of inner beauty and abiding values that transcend pecuniary needs.

Goosebumps shall be unveiled to the reading public in collaboration with the Centre for Memories, Ncheta Ndigbo on Saturday July 15, 2023 in Enugu.

