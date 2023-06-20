We are joining APC because of Uzodimma, declare Imo former PDP executives

Advertisement

….Commend Governor for developmental strides

Former members of Imo State Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who resigned from the Party on Sunday have declared for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing Governor Hope Uzodimma’s monumental achievements as their motivation.

They also reiterated their stand that PDP can never win the Imo governorship election this November given the infrastructural revolution by the APC-led government.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Governor, Monday, the erstwhile PDP executive members described Uzodimma as a performer who has beaten the records of all former governors of the State since late Chief Sam Mbakwe.

In an address read on their behalf by the former Publicity Secretary of the Party, Collins Opurozor, they said: “Today, we can confidently and comfortably tell the whole world that we are headed to APC because of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma. We are joining APC because it is the Party for the future of Imo State and the future of Ndigbo. We are joining APC because of the superlative performance of His Excellency which no other Governor has achieved since the late Chief Sam Mbakwe.”

They also cited the Imo State Charter of Equity as another strong reason for aligning with Governor Uzodimma, saying that the impeccable logic of the Charter holds a promise for a better Imo State.

They noted that with their exit from PDP, the Party was dead in Imo State as they predicted a tsunami of defections from PDP to APC in the coming weeks.

While congratulating Governor Uzodimma for the strings of awards he received recently, including his emergence as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, they assured him of their readiness to work for his reelection.

Responding, Governor Uzodimma described the gesture of the former PDP bigwigs as a dream come true for him since he had always wished that Imo State’s “first eleven” play together as a team.

According to him, every member of the team is valuable to the prosperity Government of Imo State, hence non will be discriminated against.

The Governor reminded them that Political Parties are like vehicles needed by one to get to one’s destination.

He said he knew each of them and their capacities personally and as such will ensure their immediate integration into their areas of strength in the administration.

The Governor noted that since patriotic politicians place emphasis on the service of people, the erstwhile PDP executive members have done well by joining him in APC to serve their people.

Those who visited the Governor were Sir Martins Ejiogu (former State Deputy National Chairman of PDP), Collins Opuruzor (former State Publicity Secretary), Hon Chief Mrs Maria Mbakwe (former State Women Leader), Barr Joseph Eze (former State Treasurer and Barr Chibuisi Obido (former State Vice Chairman’ Orlu Zone).

The former State Secretary, Hon Ray Emeana was said to have travelled outside the country today while the former State Youth Leader was engaged in an unavoidable academic exercise.

