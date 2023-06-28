Lagos Govt Commences Registered Vehicles Renewal Proof Of Ownership Certificate

Advertisement

By Lateef Taiwo

In line with the communique issued by the Federal Government Joint Tax Board, after an emergency meeting held on May 9, 2023, the Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of annual renewal of Proof of Ownership Certificate for vehicles registered within the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola made this announcement recently at a press briefing to sensitize the public on the initiative, held at Alausa, Lagos.

He said, ‘’the procedure is aimed at ensuring real-time tracking and maintaining the integrity of vehicle records on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme (NVIS) database.

According to him, ‘’the renewal process is part of the government’s commitment to keeping accurate and up-to-date records of vehicle ownership, which is crucial for effective traffic management, law enforcement, and public safety, reiterating that the renewal process will ensure national integration of data.

Toriola said, ‘’the Proof of Ownership Certificate serves as valid proof that a vehicle is legally owned by the registered individual or entity and will contain vital information such as license plate number, model, year of manufacture, in addition to owner’s name and address,’’ adding that, the document will be issued at the point of renewing vehicle particulars at a minimal fee of One Thousand Naira Only (₦1000).

Speaking further, the Permanent Secretary said the procedure will aid in the minimization of car theft and recovery of stolen vehicles, getting vehicular population nation-wide, verification of vehicles documents regardless of issuing State, enhance national security amongst other benefits.

He stressed that by ensuring accurate records and documentation, Lagos State aims to create a safer and more efficient transportation system, urging all to comply with relevant authorities for seamless implementation of the process.

Also speaking, Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Babatunde Farinloye represented by Corp Commander Tajudeen Mafe said, ‘’the implementation is in line with the FRSC Establishment Act of 2007, to regulate and enforce all road safety management procedure through robust database, expressing willingness of the Agency to ensure smooth execution of the procedure.

On her part, the General Manager, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) Mrs. Lape Kilanko stated that the initiative aligns with the Agency’s vision of gathering reliable and accurate database which will aid its operations.

On the significance of the procedure, the Group Managing Director, Temply SYC Limited, Prince Segun Obayendo said, ‘’ it will address the issue of stolen vehicles that are currently untraceable.

While highlighting the role of data in the success of the Intelligent Transportation System, ‘’with this initiative, interstate vehicles can be easily verified and captured in the Lagos State database,’’ he added.

Related