Kano Demolitions: Concerned Complainants Accuse Ag. Chief Judge Of Scuttling Justice For Selfish Reasons

A group of concerned complainants who have gone to court to stop Kano state government from demolishing their properties have accused the Ag. Chief Judge of the state, Justice Dije Aboki, of denying them access to justice.

Spokesman of the group Malam Inuwa Abdullahi told journalists that the Ag.Chief Judge abandoned their case and was rather lobbying for her confirmation as the substantive Chief Judge of Kano state.

According to him, “the Chief Judge is intentionally delaying the issuance of a directive to assign our case to a court. She is busy lobbying for her confrontation as the Chief Judge while our cases are suffering setback.”

The complainants, consisting of individuals who claimed their lands were issued notice of demolition without due process, stated that they have been struggling to obtain justice for their grievances, without success due to the action of the Chief Judge.

Malam Abdullahi further complained that their cases have remained unattended to because no court have been assigned to it.

Malam Abdullahi said that they have been pursuing legal remedies to challenge the notice of the state government, but the Chief Judge’s action has dwindled their hope of getting justice.

He alleged that the Acting Chief Justice has failed to provide a directive to assign their case to a court, resulting in significant delays and uncertainty.

According to him, “we believe that Justice Aboki’s lobbying efforts to secure the position of Chief Judge have compromised her impartiality and undermined the integrity of the judicial process.”

247ureports.com reports that last Friday, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda, barred Kano government from demolishing the property of one of the complainants located at No. 41 and 43 Salanta, along BUK Road, Kano.

