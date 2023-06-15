Imo Monarch, Nnabugo Ezeanyika Charged With Stealing

The Traditional Ruler of Urualla Community in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnabugo Ezeanyika and 10 others have been charged with stealing and damaging dredging equipment belonging to one Nze Paul Brown Okeosis.

The monarch’s co-accused in Suit No: MIDS/27C/2023 pending before a Dikenafai Magistrate Court are Ezeugo Chuks Lawrence, Ezeafurukwe Stanley Odinaka, Ezeanyika Elisius Kanayo and Udegbunam Ikechukwu James.

Others are Okeosisi E. Emmanuel Chukwudi, Egbuka Ekegbobe, Paulinus Eze, Thaddeus Mbewu, Chijioke George and Oluchukwu Obi.

In the four count charge, the monarch and others were said to have on December 6, 2022 committed a felony by fraudulently taking the gate mounted at the River Bank Area of Agwuru/Orashi Dredging/Mining Site in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State with intent to permanently deprive the owner, one Nze Paul Brown Okeosis of the gate.

They were also said to have on same day forcefully entered the site and maliciously damaged equipment comprising dredging pipes and other machines.

The matter has been slated for June 28, 2023 for hearing.