Imo APC Jitters As Nwulu Named Deputy-Gov Candidate Of Labour Party

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A former member of the House of Representatives and one time governorship candidate in Imo State, Hon Tony Nwulu, has been named as deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party.

Hon Nwulu, the initiator of the Not Too Young To Run Law, was unveiled by the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu.

His emergence according to some opinion moulders in the state have disorganized the Political permutations of the incumbent Governor, hope Uzodinma and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The event took place at the campaign headquarters of Senator Achonu at MCC Road, Owerri and was attended by thousands of Labour party chieftains and members in the State.

In his acceptance speech, the former federal lawmaker, described the APC led administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma, as a failure, whose reign in the state has impoverished the people.

“We have issued a quit notice to the present government because they have failed” he said

Nwulu condemned the level of insecurity in the state, which he noted, has affected its economic development and growth.

“Bad leadership has affected Imo State. The only thriving sector in the state is insecurity. The State is under siege.The hospitality sector in the state has crumbled because of insecurity. Prominent sons and daughters of the State have gone on exile because of the level of insecurity.

“We have witnessed high rate of killings, abductions and extra judicial killings. This is a clear testimony that the governor has failed to protect the citizens of the State” Nwulu stated.

He said the education sector in the State has also collapsed.

“Our schools are in bad shape, particularly in the rural areas where students and pupils are learning under trees. This is unacceptable.

Nwulu also expressed concern over the worrisome condition of youth unemployment in the State.

He however stated that his nomination as Deputy Governorship candidate to the labour party governorship candidate, Senator Achonu, is a testimony of the commitment of the labour party to give youths a prominent role in governing the State.

“I championed the cause of the youths when I was at the House of Representatives. I initiated the Not Too Young To Run Law, which encouraged active youths participation and involvement in governance.

“I am an advocate of youth empowerment and development. That is what i represent and stand for. The youths of Imo State will have a new beginning when we take over the mantle of leadership of the State.

“My Nomination as Deputy Governorship candidate of Labour party in Imo state, means the youths have been assigned the governorship of the state” he said.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate of Labour Party, Senator Athan Achonu, said the choice of Hon Nwulu as his Running Mate, was brilliant choice because of his antecedents and track records, being staunch advocate of youth empowerment and development.

“Tony Nwulu is a champion of youth development. He is an illustrious son of Imo State who went to the House of Representatives from Lagos State, from yourabland. This tell you he is the right person to be my Deputy to rescue Imo State from misrule” Senator Achonu stated.

