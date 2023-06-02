It’s a Lie, You Were Sacked for Corruption, Incompetence — Reactions Trail Resignation of Soludo’s Tax Man, Madiebo

Advertisement

By Our Correspondent

The outgone Managing Director/Chairman of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Christian Madiebo, has been accused of lying about the actual reason(s) behind his vacation of office.

The AiRS Boss had, on Thursday, announced his “resignation” from the position while interacting with some staff of the agency.

Although, Madiebo did not give any coherent reason for the said resignation, he, however, stated that he had informed Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the decision. According to him, he had earlier told the Governor that he would only serve for one year in the office, when he gave him the appointment.

Mr. Madiebo also claimed that he was missing some of his entitlements at the financial institutions where he worked earlier, and would want to go and demand for them.

In their reactions, however, some residents of the State have dismissed Madiebo’s claims as lies from the pit of hell, to cover up something.

Some concerned citizens who commented on the said resignation insisted that the AIRS Boss was either sacked by Governor Soludo or was expecting his sack anytime soon, which made him to hastily vacate office in the guise that he has resigned, so as to evade the looming sack and its consequent embarrassment.

They further challenged Mr. Madiebo to publish evidence of where he discussed and agreed with the Governor that he would resign after one year in office, as well as a copy of his resignation letter sent to and approved by the Governor.

“It is only when I see these evidences that I will believe that you truly and honourably resigned. Until I see them, I don’t have reasons to believe anything else, other than that you were sacked, and sacked for corruption and incompetence,” Uche Ifeaka, a social media user said.

Corroborating Ifeaka, another concerned citizen, Clinton Ibe, challenged the possibility and authenticity of Madiebo’s claims, arguing that it was not possible for Governor Soludo to go into such agreement that his appointee would resign after one year in office, as such would only amount to gross inconsistency and unjustifiable waste of resources on the side of his government.

Recall that Governor Soludo had, sometime in March, decried the drastic drop in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State, during which he lamented that the State’s IGR was not even close to 50% of what he anticipated to achieve.

The Governor stressed that he expected to have the State Board of Internal Revenue Service (headed by Mr. Madiebo) to double its initial revenue within its first four months, which did not happen.

While emphasizing that the 2023 budget of the State projected the generation of over ₦4 billion per month for its implementation, whereas the current figure then was still far below ₦2 billion per month; the Governor then threatened to disband the Board of Internal Revenue Revenue Service if they failed again in achieving an increase in the State’s IGR as were mandated.

Speculations also abound that Mr. Madiebo was diverting and pocketing some of the revenues generated for the State, which overtly reflects in the stunted growth of the State’s IGR.

The residents, therefore, are of the opining that Governor Soludo has either completed the arrangement to sack the IGR Board Chairman, Mr. Madiebo, for his obvious incompetence and for not still effecting any positive rise in the figures of the State’s IGR at the expiration of the second chance of three months given to them in March by the Governor, to improve the internal revenue inflow of the State.

Aside the allegations of corruption and incompetence trailing against Madiebo, there were also speculations that he resigned as a result of power tussle and clash of responsibilities between him and some powerful individuals in the Revenue Board, including Dr. Greg Ezeilo, Dr. Christian Madubuko and Mr. Benjamin Okafor, whom Governor Soludo recently appointed as Executive Directors and representatives of the Anambra South, Anambra North, and Anambra Central Senatorial Zones respectively in the State Board Internal Revenue Service, which he (Madiebo) heads as the Chairman.

When contacted, one of the three Executive Directors, Dr. Madubuko, who was a Commissioner under former Governor Willie Obiano’s administration, said there was no face-off between him and Madiebo, claiming that they had all been working harmoniously without any rift.

Dr. Madubuko who said he could not tell the reason which Madiebo resigned, also said that he was not aware of the said resignation until he got to the office on Thursday.

“I just came into the Revenue House, only to hear that Madiebo has resigned, and we do not know why he resigned; and those alleging that we have issues such as power tussle are being mischievous,” he said.

Related