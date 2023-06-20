All the President’s Men — By Uche Nworah, Ph.D

Advertisement

By Uche Nworah, Ph.D

One character trait many have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for is his ability to identify, nurture and empower talent. He is a great investor in people.

If you look at these two pictures, almost all the people in the picture known as ‘Tinubu’s Boys’ have all gone on to achieve bigger things with his support.

Blogger Chris Kehinde Nwandu wrote on his Facebook page that President Tinubu is flanked left and right in the first picture by his former Personal Assistant (PA) and former ADC. One is now Oba of Elegushi and the other Oba of Oniru.

In the second picture, probably taken when President Tinubu was Governor of Lagos state, you can identify the former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who used to be Attorney General of Lagos state under Tinubu, former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Dele Alake, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy under Tinubu in Lagos state, and now the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, and others.

The gentleman wearing suit standing behind is the newly announced Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Compare this human capacity development mindset with the ways of many Igbo politicians. Every opportunity is diverted for the benefit of their family members only. Rather than push their people, some of them block the opportunities so that only them will remain on top (sọ̀ mụ ga abụ Eze mindset). Years after leaving office, they cannot point out people they have empowered to grow in life. Shame!

@Uche Nworah

