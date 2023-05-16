You Were Installed as Governor through Judicial Fraud, Not By God – PDP Hits Gov. Uzodinma

Advertisement

– Says, November 11 Shall Witness Imo’s Liberation from Bloodshed, Anarchy

The Peoples Democratic party PDP in Imo State have accused the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma of coming into power through judicial fraud, and not by God’s will.

This PDP stated this a press release signed by it’s publicity secretary, Collins Opurozor on Tuesday, 16th May and made available for newsmen.

Their statement read; “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has been drawn to a recent statement credited to the outgoing Governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in a church service wherein he claimed that it was God who installed him as Governor.

“Even though we know Senator Uzodinma to be sorely deficient in morality, sincerity and integrity, we had at least expected him to pretend to respect God by not spewing barefaced lies and blasphemy against the Almighty God right on His Holy Altar. But he has once again proven that leopard cannot change its spots.

“To be sure, Senator Uzodinma was declared winner of an election he barely participated in and deservedly came a distant fourth position.

He rode to power through the most satanic conspiracy enforced by the worst judicial fraud in the history of Nigeria. And wherever the forces of darkness reign, there is always blood, there is fire, there is weeping and there is misery. That is the case today in Imo State. It is the character of Satan to give with one hand and take with the other hand.

“Our Party recalls that in the aftermath of Uzodinma’s infamous judicial victory, Justice Nweze of the Supreme had cried out, that the decision of the Supreme Court to create and impose a governor on Imo State would continue to haunt Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence forever. Till date, Imo has continued to be remembered whenever judicial travesty in Nigeria is discussed.

“Justice Nweze also noted that Uzodinma, during the election tribunal, admitted that he hijacked the result sheets from the electoral umpire officials and completed the result sheets by himself. He concocted results from 388 nonexistent polling units without indicating the votes polled by other political parties nor the number of accredited votes. Nweze regretted that without evidence of meeting other constitutional provisions, the court misled itself into declaring Uzodinma as winner.

“As a Party, we are duty-bound to remind Uzodinma that the God he mocked with his statement is not an author of fraud, criminality and injustice. The fraud that brought him to power turned Imo into a killing terrace, a field of agony, and a land of lack, deprivation and hopelessness. He cannot claim to have been installed by God when under his watch Imo has become a city of bloodshed and has plummeted in all indices of good life and good governance. This is not God’s desire for His people in Imo State. God is peace. He is also love and life. He is the ultimate giver of joy. But Imo today occupies the top positions in all the indices of social strife and misery in Nigeria.

“Our Party, therefore, cautions Uzodinma to stop dropping the name of God in celebration of his abominable truncation of democracy and vicious usurpation of the people’s mandate in Imo State.

“Imolites are aware that their covenant with God to reestablish a PDP-led administration in the State under Senator Samuel Anyanwu, which will wipe away tears, heal all wounds, offer succour to the masses, behead the monster of insecurity, make the land yield again, bring back those who have fled because of killings and make Imo safe again shall come to fruition on November 11, 2023. God never fails.”

