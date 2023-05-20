Tension as Lamidi Apapa’s Awka meeting leaks

Advertisement

…Party Chairman reads riot act to LP members

By Chuks Collins, Awka

The alleged plan by the embattled so-called factional acting national chairman of the Labour Party, Alh Lamidi Apapa to sneak into Awka for a nocturnal meeting on membership drive may have leaked.

Reacting to the proposed hushed meeting of the group in a named Awka hotel by its local promoters who were accused to be hiding under pseudo names apparently for fear of expected backlash from members and teeming supporters of LP and her presidential candidate in the February 25,2023 HE Peter Obi, the Anambra State Chairman, Hon Ugochukwu Emeh warned bonafide LP members to stay away from the group or be severely penalized.

In a strongly worded statement issued late Friday, Emeh noted that, “it has been brought to our knowledge that a notice of meeting is circulating on social media which has one Hon. Peter Okoye and Hon. Chibueze Adirika as acting

State Chairman and Secretary respectively, calling for a meeting of Labour Party on Saturday 20th May, 2023….

“We write to state emphatically that Labour Party, Anambra State is one indivisible

entity under the Leadership of Hon. Emeh Ugochukwu and Col. Victor C. Ndulue(rtd), as State Chairman and Secretary under Barrister Julius Abure and Umar Farouk as national Chairman and Secretary with H.E Peter Obi and Yusuf Ahmed Datti as Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates.

“It is worthy to note that Anambra State chapter of Labour Party had earlier passed an unflinching vote of confidence on the national leadership of our great party, ably led by Bar.Julius Abure.

“We therefore disclaim the purported invitation for a meeting by faceless persons in its entirety, as it did not emanate from us and neither did we know anything about the purported invitation or those behind it…”

Hon Emeh further noted that “it is also of interest to state that, the self acclaimed acting State Chairman and Secretary are not known to us, hence are completely alien to our party and are not members of the State Executives of Labour Party nor even members of the party at any level in the State, Wards or Council areas at all.

“We therefore reiterate further with firm warning that any member of Labour Party/Executive from Anambra State that attends any such meeting convened by the above named impostors or their proxies is doing so at his or her own peril and will most likely be sanctioned with expulsion after thorough due diligence with cognizance to the constitution of our great party.

The Anambra State Chairman also pointed out that “We therefore write to state that, they are on a deliberate hatchet mission of their paymasters in an effort to destabilize Labour Party, and make it look like if there is division in the State which can cause anarchy to peace loving people of Anambra State…”

The state party boss went on to accuse Alh Lamidi Apapa- led five persons group of political wishful thinking and hallucinating to illegally assume leadership of the party by all means with the sole aim of to withdraw the Labour Party petition, hearing of which was already progressing well at the presidential election petitions tribunal, in order to satisfy their paymaster. This was so as to scuttle the general ambition of the teeming Nigerian youth(Obidient Movement).

Emeh lamented that it was therefore “heartbreaking to see any person from Anambra State being lured into this sinister agenda when the bigger picture is clearly already in the horizon”. He disclosed that the repercussions would be unpleasant to anyone who fell for it.

