Sen Ifeanyi Ubah fortifies Nnewi vigilante security system with vehicles, motorcycles, machetes, torches, walki-talkies

By Chuks Eke

Barely six months after his convoy was attacked by unknown gunmen at Enugwu -Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state, leading to the death of some of his security aides, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District has fortified Nnewi town and its environs with security vehicles and other sophisticated gadgets.

Senator Ubah, an Nnewi born business mogul cum politician, took the bull by the horn when he presented 14 vehicles, 40 brand new motorcycles, a good number of branded walkie-talkies, torch lights, rain coats, machetes and security uniforms to operatives of Nnewi Central Vigilante Group and members of Nnewi Neighbourhood watch.

Presenting the vehicles on Sunday at Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium Complex, Nnewi, Senator Ubah also disclosed that he would employ men and women of sound character to work at the security control room from where movement of people in and around Nnewi town would be monitored through the Close Circuit Television, CCTV network.

He noted that time has gone when armed robbers and criminals were harassing law abiding citizens in Nnewi urban and its environs, adding that this time around, criminals would no longer have their normal field day both inside the bush and inside the town.

Ubah who made the donations under the aegis of Nnewi Concerned Citizens, NCC, disclosed that after perfecting all the security strategies, even Mondays sit-at-home would be a thing of the past in Nnewi, just as those living inside the bush from where they launch unwarranted attacks on law abiding citizens, would no longer cope with the heat associated the tight security network.

In their separate speeches, Anambra state Commissioner for Homeland security, Chief Chikaodi Anara and the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Security, Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (retd.), lauded Senator Ubah for initiating the security fortification through his Nnewi Concerned Citizens initiative, a programme which they said is in line with Soludo’s quest for making Anambra a liveable and secured state.

Flanked by Chief Chinenye Ihenko (aka Okpompi), a Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Director of Operations, Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, Anara and Chiobi noted that Soludo’s administration is in a hurry to wield out the criminal elements and return the state to part of peace and security where law abiding citizens would feel free to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestations.

Highlight of the even was the distribution of the torches, machetes, walkie-talkies, raincoats and envelopes containing various sums of monies to all the vigilante commanders and their operatives from the four quarters of Nnewi, including Otolo, Uruagu, Umudim and Nnewi-Ichi.

