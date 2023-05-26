El -Rufai Sacks Kaduna Assembly Clerk, Perm. Sec. And One Other

Advertisement

By Lateef Taiwo

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Friday approved the sack of Bello Zubairu Idris, Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye said the governor also approved the immediate disengagement of Yau Yunusa Tanko, a permanent secretary, and Francis Kozah, secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) .

It said that the governor has also accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, a permanent secretary in the state.

It could be recalled that last week, El-Rufai had vowed to continue demolishing houses and “removing bad persons” till the 11th hour.

The governor stated this at the launch of a book about his legacies.

