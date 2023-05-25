EFCC To Probe 18 Governors, Deputies

BY SULE TAHIR
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun mass investigations of governors and their deputies, many of whom will leave office and lose constitutional immunity from prosecution in a few days’ time, an Impeccable Source authoritatively reported.
An exclusive memo obtained by this medium shows the anti-corruption agency is beaming its searchlight on at least 28 governors and their deputies. Nigeria has 36 states governed with each governed by a governor and a deputy governor.
At least 18 of the governors with their deputies targeted for investigations by EFCC are preparing to leave office when they will complete their second terms in office on 29 May.
A number of former governors who completed their tenures in the previous years are still facing investigations for alleged corruption. They include a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, both of whom are vying for Senate President of the anticipated 10th National Assembly.
In March 2022, the EFCC arrested a former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, shortly after he handed over to his successor, and was detained for days for interrogation over corruption allegations.
Earlier in March 2021, the EFCC similarly detained a former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.
They have all denied the allegations against them, while the EFCC keeps mum on the outcome of its probes.
The agency has also linked the serving governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, with ongoing investigations to some suspicious slew of assets. The governor has also denied any wrongdoing.
The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, was charged with corruption offences he allegedly committed during his three-month stint as acting governor of the state in 2014. He was facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja until he was elected governor in 2019.
At least 11 former governors are under federal investigation, mostly on suspicion of corruption.
EFCC has investigated governors even though convictions are very rare. Former governors – Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State – who governed their respective states between 1999 and 2007, were jailed for stealing public funds in 2018.
Mr Dariye and Mr Nyame didn’t serve half the length of their jail terms when President Muhammadu Buhari controversially granted them pardons in 2022.
Fresh allegations
Last week, the EFCC disclosed publicly that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, whose name appears on the anti-graft agency’s list of possible corruption suspects, is being investigated over the alleged diversion of N70 billion from the state’s treasury.
The commission alleged that the governor, who is leaving office when he will complete his single term in about a week’s time, allegedly conspired with others to siphon public funds which, by his role, he was meant to safeguard.
EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, said allegations against Mr Matawalle include “corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.
The outgoing governor, who lost his reelection in March, has denied wrongdoing and asked the anti-graft agency to probe ‘officers of the presidency’ and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC). The commission described Mr Matawalle’s outburst as the case of a “thief” saying he must not be touched until other “thieves’’ are caught.
Mr Matawalle further alleged that EFCC chairman, Mr Bawa, demanded $2 million as a bribe from him. EFCC said it dared the governor to provide evidence to back his claim. Spokesperson for the EFCC Wilson Uwujaren said the commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a “suspect under investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.”
“The impunity and brazenness of the politicians are killing the country and we can’t afford to continue on this trajectory,” said Lanre Suraj, anti-corruption crusader. “We all must support the anti-corruption agencies and ensure we get justice and recovery of our stolen wealth.”
Both Mr Suraj and Mr Rafsanjani said it is desirable to have the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau equally launching the same actions on all the Politically Exposed persons.
Mr Matawalle, the Zamfara governor, and his deputy, Hassan Gusau, are among the 28 governors the EFCC is investigating.
Other governors on the longlist are Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abubakar Bagudu, Abubakar Bello, Samuel Ortom, Benedict Ayade, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Okowa, Ahmadu Fintiri, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nasir El-Rufai, Bala Mohammed, Aminu Masari and Simon Lalong.
the full list of governors and their deputies expected to be probe are:
1. Abia State
Governor – Okezie lkpeazu
Deputy – Ude Oko Chukwu
2. Adamawa State
Governor – Ahmadu Fintiri
Deputy – Crowther Seth
3. Akwa Ibom State
Governor – Udom Emmanuel
Deputy – Moses Ekpo
4. Bauchi State
Governor – Bala Mohammed
Deputy – Baba Tela
5. Benue State
Governor – Samuel Ortom
Deputy – Benson Abounu
6. Borno State
Governor – Babagana Zulum
Deputy – Umar Kadafur
7. Cross River
Governor – Benedict Ayade
Deputy – Ivara Esu
8. Delta State
Governor – Ifeanyi Okowa
Deputy – Kingsley Otuaro
9. Ebonyi State
Governor – Dave Umahi
Deputy – Eric Igwe
10. Enugu State
Governor – Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
Deputy – Cecilia Ezeilo
11. Gombe State
Governor – Muhammad Yahaya
Deputy – Manasseh Jatau
12. Jigawa State
Governor – Muhammad Abubakar
Deputy – Umar Namadi
13. Kaduna State
Governor – Nasir El-Rufai
Deputy – Hadiza Balarabe
14. Kano State
Governor – Abdullahi Ganduje
Deputy – Nasir Gawuna
15. Katsina State
Governor – Aminu Masari
Deputy – Mannir Yakubu
16. Kebbi State
Governor – Abubakar Bagudu
Deputy – Samaila Dabai
17. Kwara State
Governor – Abdulrahman AbdulRasag
Deputy – Kayode Alabi
18. Lagos State
Governor – Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Deputy – Femi Hamzat
19. Nasarawa State
Governor – Abdullahi Sule
Deputy – Emmanuel Akabe
20. Niger State
Governor – Abubakar Bello
Deputy – Ahmed Ketso
21. Ogun State
Governor – Dapo Abiodun
Deputy – Noimot Salako-Oyedele
22. Oyo State
Governor – Oluwaseyi Makinde
Deputy – Adebayo Lawal
23. Plateau State
Governor – Simon Lalong
Deputy – Sonni Tyoden
24. Rivers State
Governor – Nyesom Wike
Deputy – Ipalibo Banigo
25. Sokoto State
Governor – Aminu Tambuwal
Deputy – Manni Dan-Iya
26. Taraba State
Governor – Darius Ishaku
Deputy – Haruna Manu
27. Yobe State
Governor – Mai-Mala Buni
Deputy – Idi Gubana
28. Zamfara State
Governor – Bello Matawalle
Deputy – Hassan Gusau