Abia Gov Ikpeazu runs to Sokoto State to shop for judgment against Gov. Elect Otti

… INEC insists not to honour such judgment

Bernard Ebele

The outgoing governor of Abia State, Mr Okezie Ikpeazu is making last minute move to use the judiciary to obstruct the swearing in of the gubernatorial winner of the March 2023 elections, Alex Otti of Labor Party to pave way for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Okechukwu Ahiwe.

This is following a judgment by a Kano Federal High Court Judge, Justice Mohammed.N. Yunusa who gave an order cancelling the elections that brought in LP candidates in Kano which spiralled to Abia State candidates. Yunusa was once suspended by the National Judicial Council in July 2016 and also alleged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for judicial bribery.

The Kano judgment has been appealed by the leadership of the Labor Party and Otti.

We gathered that a female Judge in Abia was again approached to give another judgment nullifying Otti’s candidature but she told them that it is impossible in law to give such orders.

Our source stated that they are currently in Sokoto State, allegedly led by Ikpeazu’s former Chief of Staff, ACB Agbazuere. They have slept in Sokoto for two nights shopping for a judge that will give an order stopping the inauguration of Alex Otti.

An Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) Federal Commissioner who spoke on condition of being unnamed stated that no judgment brought can stop the inauguration of any governor when a superior court has been appealed to. He noted that they have received court papers from LP showing that the Kano judgment has been appealed and cannot do anything until the Appeal Court decides.

