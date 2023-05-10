10th NASS Speakership Race: Yoruba Youth Council endorses Kalu

Advertisement

…Insists APC should zone position to S/East

As the nation awaits the inauguration of 10th National Assembly in June, the Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has expressed total support to Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu for the position of Speakership of the House of Representatives.

This as the council has appealed to the Leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives to South East for equity Justice and Fair play.

The council made it’s stand at a world Press Conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Abuja on Friday at the end of it’s Congress in the Federal Capital Territary (FCT) Abuja.

In his address which formed the resolutions of the council, it’s National President, Prince Ayodele Gbologe said,” We humbly appeal to the leadership of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and all political gladiators in Nigeria to reward performance, jettison religion because religion is not in the constitution and not part of the party manifestos, but rather adopt zoning and zone the position of Senate President to the North while Speakership position of the House of Representatives is zoned to South East.”

The council noted that based on the facts that Nigeria is divided into two zones( North and South)and South has already gotten the position of Presidency in person of our president-elect , Senator Bola Tinubu while the North East has the position of Vice President- elect, Senator Shettima, justice demands that North West and South East should be considered for the post of Senate President and speaker of the House respectively.

It further noted that the position of Deputy president of the Senate and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to South-South and North Central geopolitical zones respectively.

The council also argued that since Hon Banjamin is one of the highest ranking members of the House of Representatives with intimidating profile and years of experience in legislative practice, he should be considered for the post of Speakership of the incoming House.

It expressed optimism that if the council’s advice is taken seriously, it will assuage the fears of any geopolitical zone that it would be shortchanged in the next power equation in the country.

