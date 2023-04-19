Woman Falls Off from Shuttle, Crushed by Tipper in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

A yet-to-be-identified woman, on Wednesday, died after falling off from a shuttle bus in a fatal crash that occured in Anambra State.

The auto crash, according to the State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, occured at about 1.58pm along the Oyi Police Station axis of the Nteje-Onitsha Expressway.

He noted that the crash was between a commercial Daihatu shuttle bus with registration number ABA313ZJ, and a commercial Mercedes Tipper with no registration number; even as he also stated that a total of ten persons (compromising six male adults and four female adults) were involved in the crash.

CC Irelewuyi added that the probable cause of the fatal road traffic crash was wrongful overtaking, which led to one of the female passengers falling off from the shuttle bus and being crushed by the tipper.

“According to eyewitness, the driver of the shuttle bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake the tipper, and a woman fell off from the bus, and was hit by the tipper truck,” he explained.

He also explained that six male adults and three female adults were rescued unhurt, while one female adults died in the crash.

“FRSC personnel from RS5.33 rushed the injured victim to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu where she was confirmed dead on arrival and the corpse was deposited at the New World Mortuary, Nteje.

“FRSC personnel are on ground managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was removed,” the FRSC helmsman said in a statement issued to newsmen.

He also sympathized with the family of the dead victim, and wished the injured victims quick recovery, even as he urged motorist to exercise patient while driving and to always ensure the road is clear and safe before overtaking.

