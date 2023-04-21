Tension In Imo As Unknown Gunmen Kill Five Policemen

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

It is a black Friday In Imo State, as Unidentified gunmen have killed five police men and seriously wounded a woman in her shop at Ulakwo Ngor Okpala local government area of the state.

Eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent on the condition anonymity, disclosed that the unknown gunmen traced the police officers who were on patrol on Friday morning and killed them “including their Oga .”

In an amateur footage of the incident sighted by newsmen, the slained police officers were seen lifeless on the floor in the pool of blood.

The killed police officers according to our source were attached to the Area Command of Mbaise and Ngorkpula located in Ovuru, Aboh Mbaise local Government Area.

Police public relations officer of Imo State command, ASP Henry Okoyo is yet to confirm the news at the time of filling this report.

