Breaking News: Imo Ex Govenor, Ihedioha- Loses 90 Year-Old Mother

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The immediate past governor of Imo State, who is one time Deputy speaker of the federal house of representatives, Emeka Ihedioha has lost his mother, Dorothy Ihedioha.

A statement issued by the ex governor on Friday disclosed that his mother died in Abuja on Thursday at the age of 90.

The statement read “after a fruitful and eventful life of God’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha (Nee Okereke) gloriously transited to eternity on Thursday 20th April 2023 in Abuja, with her family by her side.

“Mama celebrated her 90th birthday on 28th August 2022. While we thank friends and well wishers who identified with us, particularly during our mother’s last days, we enjoin you to remember the family in your prayers.Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Related