No Power Can Rob Tinubu, APC Of Nigeria’s Presidency – Gov Umahi

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Against the rising anxieties in some quarters over the fate of Nigeria’s President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has reassured Nigerians that no power can deprive Tinubu of his mandate.

Governor Umahi gave the assurance Tuesday while receiving the Ebonyi Governor-elect, Right Hon. Francis Nwifuru, in his office in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru was in the Governor’s office to present to the Governor his INEC Certificate of Return and appreciate the Governor for his support which gave him and the All Progressives Congress victory at the recently concluded governorship polls.

Addressing journalists at the event, Governor Umahi dedicated the victory of the All Progressives Congress in the State and across the country to God.

He maintained that those seeking to upturn the victories at the tribunal were simply wasting their time and resources, adding that the Party merited all it got at the polls.

He advised those thinking they would rob Tinubu of his mandate to have a re-think, insisting that Tinubu can’t be stopped.

“There is no power or force that will remove Tinubu from being the President, because the time God would have stopped him, God allowed him.

“Because God allowed him, no man can stop him.

“And this extreme politics should be deemphasized in Nigeria so we can move forward, in a better Nigeria.”

Turning to the Governor-Elect, Governor Umahi praised the qualities and character of Nwifuru, stressing that his election was built upon the platform of equity, peace and love in Ebonyi State and nurtured by all men of good will.

He maintained that should the election be held again, the APC will still carry the day.

“When people say they are going to Court or going to tribunal, I will just laugh.

“The PDP got the little number they got in our State because the election became local in the sense that they had House of Assembly members from the various localities that were making efforts to also win.

“That’s why they got eighty thousand, against our One hundred and ninety-nine thousand votes; a clear difference of almost One hundred and twenty thousand.”

Governor Umahi further urged the Ebonyi Governor-elect to consider for appointment into his team, younger generations, adding that the youths should be given more opportunities to contribute their knowledge to governance.

He also made a case for increased number of women appointees in the coming administration, up to 50 percent.

Presenting the Certificate of Return to the Governor, Nwifuru described the Governor as “the man that made all that happened to happen,”

He appreciated the Governor for standing strong for equity and justice in the State.

Nwifuru added: “Your Excellency, I am here this afternoon to present to you the Certificate of Return issued to me by the Independent National Electioral Commission on that fateful day made by the Lord, the 29th day of March, 2023, while you were away.”

