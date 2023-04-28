Gunmen Storm Again, Abduct Man in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Unidentified gunmen, have, again, stormed and abducted a yet-to-be-identified man in Anambra State, barely three days after similarly abducting another in the same state.

247ureports gathered that the recent abduction happened on Thursday, April 28, along the Oraukwu—Adazi Road, where the hoodlums double-crossed the victim, whisked him into his car and zoomed off after releasing some bullets into the air to register their presence and scare the residents.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, which shows the battle-ready armed men as they successfully carried out their operation undisturbed.

From the video, it was also observed that some of the hoodlums were dressed in police uniform, which kept many wondering, as to whom they really were.

The hoodlums, who stormed with Prado Jeep, as was shown in the video, double-crossed a Lexus Jeep, bounded him into his vehicle and drove off with the two vehicles.

An eyewitness and resident of the community who ran a commentary on the incident, also attested that the armed hoodlums were dressed in security camouflage, while also revealing that the incident happened exactly at the front of Olisa compound.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the Command arrested three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state on Thursday.

Ikenga, in a press release issued on behalf of the State Police Commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, on Friday, said police camouflages and other incriminating items were also found in the possession of the suspects, whom he identified as Hyacinth Ujwuika, aged 45 years; Sunday Samuel Akpan, aged 31 years; and Chinonso Offor (a.k.a. wolf), aged 24 years.

He said the suspects were intercepted along the Afor Nnobi Road during a routine stop and search, while adding that the police also recovered three AK47, two cell phones, two bulletproof vest, two walkie-talkies, 4 AK47 magazines, one hundred and twenty live ammunition, one police belt, one hand glove, a pair of police boot, two police caps, and one military T-shirt from them.

The Police Spokesperson noted that the hoodlums earlier engaged the police in gun duel when they tried to stop and search them, which made the police to respond and eventually succeeded and arresting three of them, while others escaped.

“Efforts are already in place to arrest other fleeing gang members,” he added.

