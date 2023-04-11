Governor Okowa Denies Deporting Anambra Beggar

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has denied reports the allegation that his government deported a female alms beggar of Anambra origin, who was allegedly constituting nuisance in Asaba, the capital city of the State.

Recall that reports started trending recently that the Government of Delta deported a 32-year-old beggar, identified as Ogochukwu Nwabude, for what many described as embarrassing begging in the State.

The State Governor, however, refuted the allegation in a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika.

He stated that the beggar, who always clutched a baby, stayed at the Inter Bau Roundabout on Asaba-Okpanam Road, for about two weeks begging for alms.

According him, the insinuations in some quarters that the woman was deported by the state government were most uncharitable.

Ifeajika said a check was conducted on the woman by officials of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

He said, “After observing her for a period, it was revealed that she was stable and of sound mind, but needed financial help.

“And moved by her need, and as with standard procedure in handling such matters, the ministry gave her some assistance, especially as she was with a baby.

“Thereafter, it returned her to its counterpart Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Anambra for necessary support.”

Mr. Ifeajika explained that the measure was a routine activity on similar cases, which often transpired among states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Anambra State Government was grateful to its Delta counterpart for the effort and promptly began the process of assistance to the woman.

“The Delta Government acted in good faith and within the ambits of regulations, which Anambra Government acknowledged with gratitude,” he stated.

Speaking further, Ifeajika said: “It is necessary to state that other states in the country had returned some of our citizens to us at different times and still do.

“It is a normal routine that should not be politicised because it bothers on serious humanitarian service.

“What Delta Government did was the routine procedure in rehabilitating persons of that nature and it is the standard practice among states in the country.

“We provided her with some assistance and returned her to her state of origin to ensure that she is properly re-integrated into society.”

Related