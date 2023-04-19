Former NBA president Okey Wali abducted

BY SULE TAHIR.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Okey Wali has been reportedly abducted in Rivers State.

This was confirmed by the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Grace Iringe-Koko, who said the Police is working towards his release.

Wali who was once been reported abducted was again abducted for the second time was said to be whisked away early Monday morning following an attack on his convoy along the East-West road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.