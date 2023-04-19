Former NBA president Okey Wali abducted

BY SULE TAHIR.
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Okey Wali has been reportedly abducted in Rivers State.
This was confirmed by the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Grace Iringe-Koko, who said the Police is working towards his release.
Wali who was once been reported abducted was again abducted for the second time was said to be whisked away early Monday morning following an attack on his convoy along the East-West road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Police spokesperson on telephone interviewed state’s “We are aware of it. It happened along the Obiri Ikwerre area. We are investigating to actualise his freedom,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association has appealed to the abductors of its former president, Mr. Okey Wali, SAN, to release him without harm.
NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, made the passionate plea in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
The incumbent president of the association and 31st in line, Yakubu Maikyau, urged both the Inspector-General of Police and the police commissioner in Rivers State “to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend”.
Maikyau recalled that Mr Wali, who served as the 26th NBA president between 2012 and 2014, “has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law.”
He described his predecessor, a Port Harcourt-based lawyer, as “a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure”.
“Therefore, I hereby, plead with the abductors not to harm Mr Wali, SAN and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family”.