Buhari Sacks Saratu Umar, NIPC Boss

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

Hajiya Saratu Umar was first appointed to the position in July, 2014. Less than a year later, in May 2015, she was sacked by the then President Goodluck Jonathan as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission. In July 2016, Buhari reappointed her as NIPC Boss.

Related