Adamawa Election: Owerri Residents Protest, Reject CP- Mohammed Barde Redeployment To Imo Police Command

From Ikenna Esogibe and Austin Chikwado

Following the recent development in the just concluded Adamawa State Governorship supplementary Election and the controversial removal of the external police commissioner who was in charge of the state election, Mohammed Barde, many Imo residents have protested heavily and called for the removal of the co who is recently redeployed to Imo for his primary duties by the inspector general election.

Barde, who was sent to Imo by October/November of 2022 have been accused by majority of Imo residents of many gross misconducts in Policing, undemocratic acts and irregularities mostly to satisfy the political selfish interest of the Govenor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma against the opposition and entire will of Imo citizens.

Residents in the media protest tagged Barde must not return to Imo, revealed that Imo commissioner of Police since his inception has assisted the APC to intimidate and suppress opposition parties in the state, including unlawful detention and harassments of innocent citizens by his men.

They alleged how the imo police chief arrested an innocent monarch, Eze Obinali from Ideato south local government who is currently under detention by the order of the CP in the tiger base Unit of the command.

According to Them, “Barde have succeeded in Aiding the illegal Ebubeagu militia established by Uzodinma to clamp down opposition in the state. Our state have never gotten so bad in Policing. Cp Barde should be seen in a right sense as Uzodinma’s security Agent not Imo Police commissioner.

“At the right time we shall write to the Inspector General Of Police, we use this opportunity to make our demand that Barde is no longer needed Imo imo.” Source said.

It could be recalled that the Imo Police commissioner is currently facing a trail by Abuja High Court in a case instituted by the house of representatives member elect, Ikenga Ugochinuere is who also the Spokesperson of the CUPP.

Ikenga’s suit against CP Mohammed Barde was entertained by the court earlier last week in Abuja, over an alleged contempt of Court committed by the CP and one Chinasa Nwaneri who was identified as Uzodinma’s Assistant on Special Duties.

Another group that pleaded anonymity, spoke 247ureports.com, alleged that for Imo to have a credible Governorship election by November 11, CP Mohammed Barde must be transferred.

They revealed that Barde framed and arrested and detained a former deputy Governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona a week to state house of Assembly elections in favour of Uzodinma and APC.

However, the media space in Imo are filled with many since of the Police commissioner, Barde who part of the alleged Electoral coup in Adamawa State Supplementary Election where the resident electoral commissioner Declared a candidate winner without results and figures.

