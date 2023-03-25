Sad News: Anumodu, Imo Labour Party Guber Aspirant Died In Lagos

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

It is a black weekend in Imo as one of the Labour Party governorship aspirants in Imo State, Chief Humphrey Anumodu is dead.

Anumodu, who died in Lagos after he returned from a meeting at the LP national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Humphrey Anumodu hailed from Obazu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state.

Before his sudden death, he was a multi billionaire businessman cum politician who has been contesting for the governorship seat of the state since 1998.

Since then he had been contesting for the number one seat of the state.

However, during his last political outing of 2019 Imo Governorship election which he ran under the platform of the zenith labour party, Anumodu went with the political slogan “Soro Onye ma Uzo” in his political engagements and bid to rule the state.

A political associate who did not want his name on print told Newsmen that he died around 5:30pm on Friday.

He said ” Oga went to a meeting in Abuja on Friday. He forgot a document and quickly rushed to Lagos to pick it.

“He was bid to return to Abuja on Saturday. On getting to his house, he lost consciousness. He was rushed to a hospital in Lagos. An oxygen was implanted in him. He was not responding. A doctor came and confirmed him dead.”

Recall that the aspirant, Before purchasing the N25m worth of LP forms, he had bought and gave out 27 vehicles to LP Chairmen in the 27 LGAs of the state.

Meanwhile, his family had yet to formally announce his demise before the press time.

