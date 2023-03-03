Prophet Odumeje Reacts to Tinubu’s Victory, Releases Fresh Prophecy

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere (popularly known as Odumeje), has revealed that Ahmed Bola Tinubu is not the kind of leader Nigeria deserves.

Prophet Odumeje disclosed this on the church’s social media handle while reacting to the recent declaration of Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that INEC, on Wednesday, declared and presented Certificate of Return to Tinubu as the winner in the keenly-contested election, a pronouncement that did not go down well with many Nigerians, who prefer Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) over Tinubu.

INEC announced that Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes, ahead of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes; while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) followed far behind with a total of 6,101,533 votes

Reacting to the results, Prophet Odumeje, who said Nigerians’ votes would have been taken into consideration if there was a strong leader, however, assured Nigerians that God is still in charge.

Also known as Idaboski, the popular prophet also released a fresh prophesy, in which he revealed that God will win the war for Nigerians.

Recall that the Onitsha-based pastor had, few days to the election, prophesied that Obi would win the 2023 general election and become the next president of Nigeria. He tipped Obi as the chosen one who will alleviate the plights of the masses and restore the Nigeria’s lost glory.