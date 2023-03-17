Polls: We’ve Had Many Killings, Harassments Under Your Watch As Gov, Stop Inciting Us, PDP Chieftain Tells Umahi

Advertisement

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Julius Oji, has asked Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi to cease from making inciting statements about the people of Edda clan in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

Oji, who is one of the Conveners of Edda Identity, a socio-cultural group in the area, revealed that Umahi’s recent utterances were capable of provoking intra-communal war among the people, saying the clan feel threatened.

Governor Umahi, during his statement on Wednesday, had said the people of Edda ‘didn’t do well’ in the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections and challenged them to do ‘whatever’ they could to ensure his ruling-All Progressives Congress wins the forthcoming governorship polls, on March 18.

But the PDP stalwart in a statement, Thursday, averred that residents of the area shouldn’t be forced to vote against their will, on March 18, saying Umahi wasted the years he governed the state.

The statement read, “Our people, have been in perpetual pain since you assumed office as Ebonyi State Governor in the last seven years and ten months.

“Under your watch as the Chief Security Officer, there have been a lot of killings, intimidation, violence, bloodshed and all manner of crisis in Ebonyi State.

“The most recent killings in Ekoli Edda community on the 26th December, 2022, one thought could humble you, yet you came to Edda, on Wednesday, threatening violence.

“We have had enough of these unwanted killings, intimidation, bloodshed and we can’t keep quiet any longer. Allow Edda people to choose who they have confidence in to govern and represent them.

“Edda people are known warriors and cannot be cajoled or subjected to any form of intimidation or oppression to influence their choice or change their mandate in the coming election, on Saturday.

“Go to your hometown of Uburu and choose for them. We heard in the last elections of February 25 that , you lost woefully but resulted to violence just to win. Our people will resist all your antics to ensure that the choices of the people emerge victorious.

“Our people have spoken. They have rejected you, your party and whatever you stand for. Ebonyians have never had it this bad before you came as governor. Under your watch, Ebonyians have experienced all manner of killings, intimidation, bloodshed, calamities yet you stood on the podium to call on God, which is aimed at confusing and deceiving our people. The same God you hold no value for.

“You betrayed the Igbo society just for your selfish political interests. Our people yearn for good governance; yet you stood against them just to keep them in perpetual pains.”

Furthermore, Oji, who alleged that the people of Edda have listened to a video of Gov. Umahi’s outburst and threat to his life (Oji), equally alerted the Inspector General of Police, CP, State security services and other Security agencies to the threats and outburst of Umahi on Edda people.