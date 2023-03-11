North East Zonal Coordinator of TMG kidnapped

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Residence of Jalingo the Taraba state capital were thronged into serious anxiety and confusion over the sudden abduction of North East Zonal Coordinator of Transition Monitoring Group, TMG in person of Dr. Joseph Gimba.

Family sources indicated that the unfortunate incidence happened in the night of Wednesday 8 into the wee hours of Thursday 9 March, 2023, at his Residence located at Magami in Jalingo, Taraba State.

It added that they were about 20 in number, with bare faces, wearing black security clothes that looked like NDLEA black uniform, with black berrets, and ankle protectors.

Investigations has revealed that the abductors numbering twenty entered two houses in the neighborhood including Dr. Gimba’s residence, and one of his Igbo Neighbors. They shut over the air several bullets to scare away neighbors who attempted coming out, and carted away all food items in the two houses, and kidnapped Dr. Gimba and the Igbo Neighbor, their numbers are not going through.

This morning, they gave Dr. Gimba another phone to reach his family as they themselves are not talking to anyone.

They first demanded 100 Million Naira as ransom, and after long negotiation, they stood at 27 Million Naira.

His immediate older brother – Mr. Mathew Gimba can be reached on this number 09034319550.

Contacted on telephone conversation a senior officer of the Group from Abuja who spoke on condition of annomity express concern on the rampant cases of kidnapping in Taraba state, saying I felt touched with this horrible event, stressing we’re calling on authorities concern to intervene in bringing to an end this type of horrible phenomenon.