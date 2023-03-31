I will not disappoint Nigerians, Tinubu pledged

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has showered praise on Nigerians, saying his election as the country’s next president is the greatest gift he could receive as he celebrates his 71st birthday.

This was contained in a message to Nigerians personally signed by him and issued on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The president-elect assured that he is committed to rebuilding the country and renewing the “hope of the Nigerian people”.

He said the greatest birthday gift he has ever received is the chance to lead the country.

“I have already been given the greatest gift. A chance to lead and fulfil destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams,” Tinubu stated.

Related